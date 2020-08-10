Gold Resource (GORO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Resource (GORO) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 66.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gold Resource with a $7.38 average price target.

Based on Gold Resource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.1 million and GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.37 million and had a net profit of $1.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GORO in relation to earlier this year.

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of metal concentrates and dore. Its products include gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico; Nevada; and Corporate Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W. Reid on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.