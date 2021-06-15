Gold Resource (GORO) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Resource (GORO) today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.83, close to its 52-week low of $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 53.1% and a 73.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gold Resource with a $5.50 average price target.

Gold Resource’s market cap is currently $210.7M and has a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GORO in relation to earlier this year.

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of metal concentrates and dore. Its products include gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico; Nevada; and Corporate Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W. Reid on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.