Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.22, close to its 52-week low of $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.6% and a 37.6% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Golar LNG Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $7.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Golar LNG Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $7.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.