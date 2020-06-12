Golar LNG (GLNG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Cowen & Co. and Jefferies gave Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Golar LNG today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.4% and a 38.3% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Golar LNG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.38, a 41.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Golar LNG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $123 million and GAAP net loss of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.74 million.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG. The Power segment integrated LNG based downstream solutions, through the ownership and operation of FSRUs and associated terminal and power generation infrastructure. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.