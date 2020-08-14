Gol Linhas (GOL) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Hold rating on Gol Linhas (GOL) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Syth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gol Linhas is a Hold with an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a one-year high of $19.36 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Gol Linhas has an average volume of 2.35M.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment, through GOLLOG, provides air transportation services including cargo transportation and logistics. The Loyalty Program segment, through the SMILES loyalty progam, engages in the sale of mileage to airline and non-airline partners. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.