Gol Linhas (GOL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Gol Linhas (GOL). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Gol Linhas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.31 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Gol Linhas has an average volume of 1.65M.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment, through GOLLOG, provides air transportation services including cargo transportation and logistics. The Loyalty Program segment, through the SMILES loyalty progam, engages in the sale of mileage to airline and non-airline partners. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.