GoHealth (GOCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse assigned a Buy rating to GoHealth (GOCO), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Tivity Health.

GoHealth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.22, which is a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

GoHealth Inc is a health insurance marketplace in America. Its technology platform leverages modern machine-learning algorithms and helps individuals find the best health insurance plan for their specific needs. The company operates in four segments: Medicare-Internal; Medicare-External, IFP and Other-Internal; and IFP and Other-External. The Medicare segments sales Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans.

