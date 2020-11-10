Gogo (GOGO) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Gogo (GOGO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Gogo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.97 and a one-year low of $1.33. Currently, Gogo has an average volume of 6.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of in-flight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation North American (CA-NA); Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW); and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers a broad range of connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes. The CA-ROW segment covers satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American based commercial airlines when flying routes outside of North America. The BA segment comprises of a broad suite of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services under its Gogo Business Aviation brand to the business aviation market. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.