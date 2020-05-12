Gogo (GOGO) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas assigned a Hold rating to Gogo (GOGO) today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.80, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -25.4% and a 29.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Gogo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gogo’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $221 million and GAAP net loss of $22.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $217 million and had a GAAP net loss of $59.69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of in-flight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation North American (CA-NA); Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW); and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers a broad range of connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes. The CA-ROW segment covers satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American based commercial airlines when flying routes outside of North America. The BA segment comprises of a broad suite of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services under its Gogo Business Aviation brand to the business aviation market. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.