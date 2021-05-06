GoDaddy (GDDY) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler reiterated a Buy rating on GoDaddy (GDDY) yesterday and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 73.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $104.90 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $93.75 and a one-year low of $66.50. Currently, GoDaddy has an average volume of 1.48M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDDY in relation to earlier this year.

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

