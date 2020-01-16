GoDaddy (GDDY) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy (GDDY) today and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 69.7% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and trivago.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $89.29 average price target, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoDaddy’s market cap is currently $12.77B and has a P/E ratio of 110.78. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDDY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More on GDDY: