GoDaddy (GDDY) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy (GDDY) on May 1 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Zillow Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $78.50 average price target.

GoDaddy’s market cap is currently $10.95B and has a P/E ratio of 86.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.32.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 89 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDDY in relation to earlier this year.

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

