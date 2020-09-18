GoDaddy (GDDY) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy (GDDY) on September 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arounian is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 56.6% success rate. Arounian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Uber Technologies, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $95.92 average price target.

Based on GoDaddy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $806 million and GAAP net loss of $673 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $737 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GDDY in relation to earlier this year.

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.