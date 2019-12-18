GMS (GMS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on GMS (GMS) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GMS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.75, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $32.42 and a one-year low of $13.61. Currently, GMS has an average volume of 475.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GMS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GMS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate.