GMS (GMS) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on GMS (GMS) yesterday and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

GMS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.80, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

GMS’s market cap is currently $1.19B and has a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GMS in relation to earlier this year.

GMS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate.