GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics (GLYC) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.57, close to its 52-week low of $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 51.4% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GlycoMimetics with a $10.15 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.44 and a one-year low of $1.83. Currently, GlycoMimetics has an average volume of 268.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLYC in relation to earlier this year.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease-related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K. King and John L. Magnani on April 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.