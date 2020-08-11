GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Receives a Hold from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin maintained a Hold rating on GlycoMimetics (GLYC) on July 31 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics Holdings, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GlycoMimetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.25.

Based on GlycoMimetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9 million and GAAP net loss of $7.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $15.83 million.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease-related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K. King and John L. Magnani on April 4, 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

