Glu Mobile (GLUU) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Glu Mobile with a $11.39 average price target, which is a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Based on Glu Mobile’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $133 million and GAAP net loss of $8.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $95.54 million and had a net profit of $2.51 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLUU in relation to earlier this year.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, Americas excluding United States of America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo in May 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.