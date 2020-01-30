Glu Mobile (GLUU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and SunTrust Robinson gave Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 52.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Glu Mobile with a $7.38 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.75 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, Glu Mobile has an average volume of 2.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLUU in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others.