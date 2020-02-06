Glu Mobile (GLUU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After KeyBanc and Wedbush gave Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Roth Capital. Analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Glu Mobile with a $7.50 average price target, implying a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Based on Glu Mobile’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLUU in relation to earlier this year.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others.

