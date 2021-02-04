Glu Mobile (GLUU) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU) today and set a price target of $14.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glu Mobile is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.85.

Based on Glu Mobile’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $159 million and net profit of $13.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $107 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLUU in relation to earlier this year.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, Americas excluding United States of America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo in May 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.