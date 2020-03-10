Glu Mobile (GLUU) Gets a Buy Rating from Roth Capital

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 49.9% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glu Mobile is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.89.

Based on Glu Mobile’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $10.79 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Chris Akhavan, the SVP, Business & Corp. Dev. of GLUU sold 701,832 shares for a total of $4,884,805.

Glu Mobile, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, and selling mobile games. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, Americas excluding United States of America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Paul Zuzelo in May 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

