Globus Medical (GMED) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Globus Medical (GMED), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.64, close to its 52-week high of $73.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 59.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.89.

The company has a one-year high of $73.05 and a one-year low of $42.85. Currently, Globus Medical has an average volume of 466.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2021, Dan Lemaitre, a Director at GMED sold 15,384 shares for a total of $961,038.

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.