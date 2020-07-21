Globus Medical (GMED) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

Globus Medical (GMED) received a Hold rating and a $50.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.23.

Wittes has an average return of 12.0% when recommending Globus Medical.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is ranked #701 out of 6806 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Globus Medical with a $55.09 average price target, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.15 and a one-year low of $33.41. Currently, Globus Medical has an average volume of 1.22M.

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.