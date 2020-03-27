Globus Medical (GMED) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Globus Medical (GMED) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Globus Medical with a $60.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.15 and a one-year low of $33.41. Currently, Globus Medical has an average volume of 833.5K.

Globus Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The company was founded by David C. Paul, David D. Davidar and Andrew Iott in March 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, PA.