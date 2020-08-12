Globe Life (GL) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Globe Life (GL) on August 3. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 57.4% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Globe Life has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $80.20.

The company has a one-year high of $111.43 and a one-year low of $56.74. Currently, Globe Life has an average volume of 620.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Larry Hutchison, the Co-Chaiman & CEO of GL sold 25,000 shares for a total of $1,981,261.

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include medicare supplement, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.