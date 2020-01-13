Globant SA (GLOB) Gets a Buy Rating from KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Buy rating on Globant SA (GLOB) today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.74, close to its 52-week high of $115.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Q2 Holdings, and Pluralsight.

Globant SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00.

Globant SA’s market cap is currently $4.08B and has a P/E ratio of 79.65. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.85.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne and Néstor Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

