Global Ship Lease (GSL) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Global Ship Lease (GSL), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 57.2% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Global Ship Lease has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Based on Global Ship Lease’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.98 million and net profit of $5.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.95 million and had a net profit of $1.5 million.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.