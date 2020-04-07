Global Payments (GPN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments (GPN) today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Global Payments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $198.45, representing a 38.1% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $179.00 price target.

Based on Global Payments’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $881 million and had a net profit of $75.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend brand. The company was founded in January 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

