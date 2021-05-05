Global Payments (GPN) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Global Payments (GPN), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $204.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 76.4% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Discover Financial Services, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $229.74, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

Global Payments’ market cap is currently $60.64B and has a P/E ratio of 110.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.40.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPN in relation to earlier this year.

Georgia-based Global Payments, Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions.