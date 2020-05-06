Global Payments (GPN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Credit Suisse gave Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Glenn Greene assigned a Buy rating to Global Payments today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 81.0% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Factset Research.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $191.10, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $182.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Payments’ market cap is currently $50.11B and has a P/E ratio of 74.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend brand. The company was founded in January 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More on GPN: