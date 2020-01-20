Global Payments (GPN) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments (GPN), with a price target of $226.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.62, close to its 52-week high of $199.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Payments with a $201.36 average price target, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Global Payments’ market cap is currently $59.69B and has a P/E ratio of 79.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

