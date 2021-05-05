Global Payments (GPN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on Global Payments (GPN) yesterday and set a price target of $231.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $205.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Payments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $230.47, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $220.81 and a one-year low of $153.33. Currently, Global Payments has an average volume of 1.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPN in relation to earlier this year.

Georgia-based Global Payments, Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions.