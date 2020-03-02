Global Net Lease (GNL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Global Net Lease (GNL), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, and Office Properties Income.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Net Lease with a $23.50 average price target.

Based on Global Net Lease’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.45 million.

Global Net Lease, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition and management of a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across U.S., Western and Northern Europe.

