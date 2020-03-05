Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Christine Brown- March 5, 2020, 7:39 AM EDT

After National Securities Corp and Stifel Nicolaus gave Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Global Medical REIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.10, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $9.36. Currently, Global Medical REIT has an average volume of 447.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts