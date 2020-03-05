Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After National Securities Corp and Stifel Nicolaus gave Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Global Medical REIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.10, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $9.36. Currently, Global Medical REIT has an average volume of 447.1K.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.