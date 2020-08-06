Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT (GMRE), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 48.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Global Medical REIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

Global Medical REIT’s market cap is currently $561M and has a P/E ratio of 109.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.12.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.