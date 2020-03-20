Global Eagle (ENT) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Global Eagle (ENT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15, close to its 52-week low of $0.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

The the analyst consensus on Global Eagle is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Global Eagle’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $109 million.

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of content, connectivity and digital media solutions for airlines. It operates through the Media and Content, and Connectivity business segments. The Media and Content segment consists of licensing fees paid to acquire content rights for the airline industry.