Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Arvinas Holding Company, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $79.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Blood Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $3.04B and has a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.