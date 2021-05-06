Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and H.C. Wainwright gave Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.20, a 100.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $92.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Global Blood Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.3 million and GAAP net loss of $61.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $95.98 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.