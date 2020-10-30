Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 42.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $105.56 average price target, a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $87.54 and a one-year low of $39.95. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 756.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

