Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.87, close to its 52-week low of $39.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 31.0% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.08, representing a 137.5% upside. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $87.54 and a one-year low of $39.96. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 928K.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

