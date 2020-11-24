GLJ Research Believes United States Steel (X) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research upgraded United States Steel (X) to Buy, with a price target of $17.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.62, close to its 52-week high of $14.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is ranked #6790 out of 7112 analysts.

United States Steel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.08.

The company has a one-year high of $14.52 and a one-year low of $4.54. Currently, United States Steel has an average volume of 10.61M.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke. The U.S. Steel Europe segment offers producing and marketing strip mill plates, spiral welded pipe, heating radiators, refractory ceramic materials. The Tubular Products segment involves in manufacturing and trading seamless and electric resistance welded steel casing and tubing. line pipe, and mechanical tubing. The company was founded in 1901 by Andrew Carnegie, John Pierpont Morgan, Charles Michael Schwab and Elbert Henry Gary and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.