Glaukos (GKOS) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Glaukos (GKOS). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glaukos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.33.

The company has a one-year high of $76.06 and a one-year low of $23.31. Currently, Glaukos has an average volume of 683.2K.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. Its Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery procedures are designed to reduce intraocular eye pressure by improving aqueous outflow through the natural physiologic pathway. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.