Glaukos (GKOS) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens analyst Chris Cooley maintained a Buy rating on Glaukos (GKOS) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.05, close to its 52-week low of $23.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Cooley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Boston Scientific, and Align Tech.

Glaukos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $53.50.

Glaukos’ market cap is currently $1.12B and has a P/E ratio of 95.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GKOS in relation to earlier this year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology.