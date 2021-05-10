Glatfelter (GLT) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Hold rating on Glatfelter (GLT) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glatfelter is a Hold with an average price target of $17.00.

Based on Glatfelter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $235 million and net profit of $9.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $231 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.88 million.

P.H. Glatfelter Co. is engaged in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the following two business segments: Composite Fibers and Advanced Airlaid Materials. The Composite Fibers segment focuses on producing food and beverage paper, wallcovering, metalized products, composite laminates papers and technical specialties paper products. The Advanced Airlaid Materials segment engages in supplying of highly absorbent cellulose based airlaid non-woven materials used to manufacture a consumer and industrial products, including feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, home care such as specialty wipes, table top and towels and food pads and other. The company was founded by Philip H. Glatfelter in 1864 and is headquartered in York, PA.