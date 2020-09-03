Glanbia (GLAPF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia (GLAPF) on September 1 and set a price target of EUR11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.40.

Nordby has an average return of 2.0% when recommending Glanbia.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3280 out of 6934 analysts.

Glanbia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.29, implying a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.40 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Glanbia’s market cap is currently $3.37B and has a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.70.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLAPF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.