Gladstone Land (LAND) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Michael Diana reiterated a Buy rating on Gladstone Land (LAND) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.5% and a 43.3% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gladstone Land with a $18.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.76 and a one-year low of $9.61. Currently, Gladstone Land has an average volume of 167.3K.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.