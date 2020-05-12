Gladstone Land (LAND) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gladstone Land (LAND), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.08, close to its 52-week high of $14.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 56.1% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gladstone Land is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.25, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Gladstone Land’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.49 million and net profit of $946K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.83 million and had a net profit of $105K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.