Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Initiated with a Hold at Oppenheimer

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) received a Hold rating and a $14.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Mitchel Penn today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.15, close to its 52-week high of $14.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 81.0% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Capital Southwest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gladstone Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $13.50, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Gladstone Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.42 million and net profit of $15.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.35 million and had a net profit of $13.32 million.

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses; and seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities. The company was founded by David John Gladstone in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.