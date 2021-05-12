Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mitchel Penn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Gladstone Investment (GAIN), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Penn is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Penn covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Trinity Capital, Inc., and Great Elm Capital.

Gladstone Investment has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.48 and a one-year low of $8.17. Currently, Gladstone Investment has an average volume of 162.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses; and seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities. The company was founded by David John Gladstone in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.